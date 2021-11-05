Analysts Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company had a trading volume of 464,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,633. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

