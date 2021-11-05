Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.36. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.