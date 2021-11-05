Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the lowest is $1.36. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBIN traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 64,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,250. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.