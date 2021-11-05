Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of SGTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.31. 86,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,982. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 million and a PE ratio of -19.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,048,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 69.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 324,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 132,706 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 119,436 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

