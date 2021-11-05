Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.

ST stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 734,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

