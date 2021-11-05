Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.760-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $895 million-$925 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $941.53 million.
ST stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 734,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.76.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
