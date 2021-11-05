Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

CPK stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.44. 49,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,821. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $98.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

