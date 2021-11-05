Cam Gallagher Sells 10,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $829,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $661,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,604. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 94.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNTL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

