Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Avalara updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AVLR traded down $16.41 on Friday, hitting $170.01. 2,515,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,622. Avalara has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of -180.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.36.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,805 shares of company stock worth $13,098,145 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

