e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $3,018,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

