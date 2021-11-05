PARSIQ Reaches One Day Volume of $1.27 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $99.25 million and $1.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.55 or 0.00420619 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.31 or 0.01043259 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 128,633,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

