Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLGHY shares. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$18.15 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

