$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:CCNE traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $462.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.02. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in CNB Financial by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNB Financial by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

