BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,903 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.