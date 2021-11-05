RioDeFi Price Reaches $0.0833 on Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $24.24 million and approximately $22.57 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 50.8% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00053392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.15 or 0.00244545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00096600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.