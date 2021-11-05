$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FBK traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.44. 135,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.