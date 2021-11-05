Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post sales of $226.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.32 million and the lowest is $218.40 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $783.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $793.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $960.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

