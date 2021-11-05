T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 166.02% and a negative return on equity of 510.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

TTOO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 4,863,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,296. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.