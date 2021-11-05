ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. 5,500,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

