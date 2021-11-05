ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.35. 5,500,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,067. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84. ACI Worldwide has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ACI Worldwide stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of ACI Worldwide worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.