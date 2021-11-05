Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WMS stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, reaching $123.83. 493,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,880. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.00. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $125.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $1,181,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

