Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.71 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.68 billion.

NFLX traded down $22.68 on Friday, reaching $645.72. 5,277,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,119,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $619.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.83. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.02 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Truist lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,038 shares of company stock worth $77,383,849 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.