Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,304. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.52% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $45,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.