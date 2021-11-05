Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 103,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.