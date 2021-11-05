Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80,487.00 (IBFK)

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (CURRENCY:IBFK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $856,616.13 and $80,487.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00084807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00084310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00103500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.53 or 0.07310179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,698.89 or 0.97750388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022660 BTC.

About Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading

