Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.02. 2,661,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,652. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.77. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $52.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

