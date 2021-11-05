Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.42. Arconic reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arconic.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 38,961 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,420,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Arconic by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arconic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARNC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 656,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,193. Arconic has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

