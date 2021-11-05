Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 258.16% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$2.000 EPS.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 893,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

