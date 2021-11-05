Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE APD traded up $8.10 on Friday, reaching $309.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,134. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.08. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.