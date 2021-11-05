Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Issues Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $17.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,676 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

