Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.90 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 70.28% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.55. The stock had a trading volume of 66,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,489. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.16. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.