Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after acquiring an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 522,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.24. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

