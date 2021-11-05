Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.12 Million

Analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to announce sales of $60.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.46 million to $67.11 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $247.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.73 million to $273.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $589.03 million, with estimates ranging from $479.80 million to $683.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.83 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOTZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

LOTZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 1,900,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,942,101. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $443.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 21.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CarLotz during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarLotz by 7.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CarLotz by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in CarLotz by 62.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

