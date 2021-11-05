Ball (NYSE:BLL) Issues Earnings Results

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

BLL stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

BLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

