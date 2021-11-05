AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will post sales of $1.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540,000.00 and the highest is $1.54 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year sales of $46.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 million to $88.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $102.45 million, with estimates ranging from $94.35 million to $110.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AC Immune.

Get AC Immune alerts:

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AC Immune stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,447. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $532.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AC Immune by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AC Immune by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AC Immune by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AC Immune (ACIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.