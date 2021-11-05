Pizza (PIZZA) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $188,582.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00183952 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00607703 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

