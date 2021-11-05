Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Shares of Elevate Credit stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 227,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,489. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 2.36. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,756.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,740. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 747,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

