Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $16.95-$17.65 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $16.950-$17.650 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.75. The company had a trading volume of 927,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.67 and its 200-day moving average is $301.22. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $236.11 and a fifty-two week high of $330.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

