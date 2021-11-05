Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

AWI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. 103,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.96. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

AWI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.