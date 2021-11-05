Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Issues Earnings Results

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.55. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.21.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.