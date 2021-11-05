Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Exelixis updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EXEL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.36. 1,852,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.75. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exelixis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Exelixis worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

