WEMIX (WEMIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.84 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $5.55 or 0.00009071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $684.21 million and approximately $50.84 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WEMIX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WEMIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WEMIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WEMIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.