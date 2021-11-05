IONChain Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $207,730.28 and $2,595.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00053849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.10 or 0.00245240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00096675 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IONCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.