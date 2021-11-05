MASQ Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $74,191.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,657,208 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

