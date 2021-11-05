-$0.20 EPS Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Copa posted earnings of ($2.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE CPA traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.74. 700,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,172. Copa has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth about $36,560,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

