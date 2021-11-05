Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings per share of $1.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.81) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 297.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

VAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $87,090,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. 520,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.90.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

