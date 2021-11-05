Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Target reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,058,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,964. Target has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

