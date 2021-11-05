BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.84. 1,463,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. BCE has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

