-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kingstone Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

