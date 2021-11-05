-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

Several research firms have issued reports on FRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

FRLN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 48,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,100. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.90.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

