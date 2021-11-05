YVS.Finance (YVS) Market Cap Achieves $394,604.32

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $394,604.32 and $43,672.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,233,908 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

