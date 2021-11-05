Velo (VELO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.76 Million

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Velo has a total market cap of $86.34 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00085199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.12 or 0.07294220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,379.05 or 1.00403663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VELOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Velo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.