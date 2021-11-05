EOSDT (EOSDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $229.00

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $229.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00085199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00081488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,459.12 or 0.07294220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,379.05 or 1.00403663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022608 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

